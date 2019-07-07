Puig went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and a double in Saturday's 7-2 loss to Cleveland.

Puig put the Reds on the board in the first inning with his 377-foot homer to right field, but the offense was quiet the rest of the afternoon. The 28-year-old has been on a tear in his last 25 games with a .347 average, 10 home runs and six stolen bases.

