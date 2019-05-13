Puig went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Sunday against the Giants.

Puig delivered a solo blast in the sixth inning off Madison Bumgarner to give the Reds a two-run lead, but they wouldn't be able to hang on for the victory. Puig has now homered in back-to-back ballgames, giving him seven long balls through 40 games this season.

