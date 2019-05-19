Puig was diagnosed with a right shoulder sprain after exiting Sunday's matchup against the Dodgers early, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Puig exited Sunday's game after making a lunging catch into the stands. While the injury initially appeared to be to his left side, reports clarify that he was injured upon the landing on his right shoulder after making the catch. He will avoid an injured list stint for the time being, and his next chance to return to action will be Tuesday at Milwaukee.