Puig went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a sacrifice fly in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Braves.

Puig gave the Reds an early lead as he hit a 432-foot blast during the first inning and then brought home what proved to be the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly during the sixth inning. The 28-year-old was 2-for-20 with zero extra-base hits over his last six games entering Tuesday, so hopefully his multi-hit effort signifies the end of the slump.