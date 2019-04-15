Puig went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double Sunday in the Reds' 9-5 loss to the Cardinals.

After managing no home runs and only two extra-base hits through his first 11 games of 2019, Puig at least temporarily halted his power drought in the series finale. Even after the positive day at the dish, Puig is still sitting on a lowly .502 OPS and a 26.7 percent strikeout rate for the season, both of which are by far career-worst marks. He'll hope a return to Dodger Stadium for the start of a three-game series Monday will help spark his dormant bat.