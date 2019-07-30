Puig went 0-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run in Monday's 11-6 win over the Pirates.

Puig plated the run on a bases-loaded walk in the second inning, ending a seven-game stretch with no RBI. The outfielder's recent skid at the plate shouldn't limit any interest other clubs may have in his services leading up to Wednesday's trade deadline, and the 49-55 Reds could be amendable to dealing Puig in light of their recent swoon, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. He'll at least play one more with Cincinnati, as Puig will start in right field and bat cleanup Tuesday, per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic.