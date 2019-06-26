Puig was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Angels for arguing balls and strikes, Sarah Wexler of MLB.com reports.

Puig struck out on three pitches -- two called strikes -- during the sixth inning and was unable to return to the dugout without drawing the ire of home plate umpire Kerwin Danley. The 28-year-old went 0-for-3 prior to being ejected Tuesday.

