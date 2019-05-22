Reds' Yasiel Puig: Expected back Friday
Manager David Bell said that he expects Puig (shoulder) to return to the lineup Friday against the Cubs, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Puig will be on the bench in Wednesday's series finale against the Brewers, marking his second straight absence since spraining his right shoulder Sunday versus the Dodgers. Bell noted that Puig has already made some encouraging progress in his recovery from the injury, with the skipper adding that the 28-year-old could be available off the bench Wednesday in a pinch-hitting role.
