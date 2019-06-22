Puig went 1-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and a stolen base Friday in the Reds' 11-7 win over the Brewers.

After delivering disappointing returns for much of the season, Puig is beginning to provide some categorical juice for his fantasy managers. Over his last seven starts, Puig has hit .346 with four home runs, two steals, eight RBI and six runs. He'll be back in the lineup for Saturday's game, serving as the Reds' No. 5 hitter.