Puig is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Reds' recent decision to promote Nick Senzel from Triple-A Louisville presents more of a threat to Scott Schebler than Puig, who is simply getting a routine maintenance day after starting each of the past 15 games. With a .207/.242/.371 slash line across 124 plate appearances, Puig has been a major disappointment in his first season in Cincinnati, but he's at least shown signs of a breakthrough with five hits in nine at-bats in the first two games of the series.