Puig is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

The series finale between the Brewers and Reds is set for 12:35 p.m. EST, so manager David Bell will merely give Puig some rest coming off a night game. Puig, who has gotten off to a 3-for-15 start to his Reds career, will be replaced in the outfield by Matt Kemp.