Puig went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Dodgers.

He wasted no time in adding another memorable moment to his career at Chavez Ravine, taking Clayton Kershaw deep in the first inning of his first game against the Dodgers since the offseason trade to Cincy. Puig is slashing just .191/224/.383 through 13 games, but he's homered in back-to-back games to account for his only long balls of the year.

