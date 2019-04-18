Puig is not in the lineup Thursday against the Padres.

Puig has started the past six games for the Reds, slashing .240/.240/.560 with a pair of homers and a pair of stolen bases in those contests. He'll hit the bench for Thursday's series opener as the Reds deploy an outfield of Matt Kemp, Scott Schebler and Jesse Winker (from left to right).

More News
Our Latest Stories