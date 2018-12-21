Reds' Yasiel Puig: Heads to Great American Ball Park

Puig was traded to the Reds along with Matt Kemp, Alex Wood and Kyle Farmer in exchange for Homer Bailey, Josiah Gray and Jeter Downs, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

There is some bad money in this deal (Kemp and Bailey), but Puig should be able to find everyday at-bats with the Reds. He hit .267/.327/.494 with 23 home runs and 15 steals in 444 plate appearances last year. This is the final year of Puig's contract, and he will get to take advantage of Great American Ball Park as he attempts to impress potential suitors for the 2020 offseason.