Reds' Yasiel Puig: Heads to Great American
Puig was traded to the Reds along with Matt Kemp, Alex Wood and Kyle Farmer in exchange for Homer Bailey, Josiah Gray and Jeter Downs, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
There is some bad money in this deal (Kemp and Bailey), but Puig should be able to find everyday at-bats with the Reds. He hit .267/.327/.494 with 23 home runs and 15 steals in 444 plate appearances last year. This is the final year of Puig's contract, and he will get to take advantage of Great American Ball Park as he attempts to impress potential suitors for the 2020 offseason.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...