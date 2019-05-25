Reds' Yasiel Puig: Helps spark comeback
Puig went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in a 6-5 victory against the Cubs on Friday.
The Reds spotted the Cubs a four-run lead, but Puig singled in the fourth and then homered in the sixth to pull the Reds within one. This is a very good sign for Puig, who has struggled early this season and was returning after missing two games with a shoulder injury. Puig has two multi-hit contests in his last three games. He is batting .213 with eight home runs, 28 RBI, 18 runs and seven steals in 169 at-bats this season.
