Puig will be suspended two games for his part in Sunday's brawl against the Pirates, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Puig is eligible to appeal, but there are conflicting reports about whether he'll elect to do so. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports that he'll begin serving his ban Tuesday, but he's in the lineup that was officially released by the Reds. When he does eventually serve the suspension, Matt Kemp would likely fill in for him in right field.