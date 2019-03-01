Reds' Yasiel Puig: Hits first spring homer
Puig hit his first home run in Wednesday's spring training loss to the Brewers. He hit fifth in a lineup that included nearly every starter for the Reds, with the possible exception of Nick Senzel.
Puig's homer was part of an eight-run attack by the Reds' starters, as they scored all of their runs in the first four innings. This is going to be a potent lineup if everyone stays healthy, and Puig could really benefit by batting in the middle of it all season in Great American Ballpark.
