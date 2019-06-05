Puig went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Tuesday in the Reds' 4-1 win over the Cardinals.

Puig's 11th long ball of the season snapped an 0-for-13 skid at the plate, giving ace Luis Castillo some extra support while he turned in another gem on the mound. Later in the contest, Puig suffered an injury scare when he collided with the wall in foul territory, but he was able to stay in the game after being evaluated by team trainers. It's expected that he'll stick in the lineup for Wednesday's contest.