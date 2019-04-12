Puig went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base in a 5-0 victory against the Marlins on Thursday.

The 28-year-old is off to a very slow start, but his two-run double is a start in the right direction. Puig also swiped his first bag of the year Thursday. But he is just 5-for-34 (.147) with five RBI and no runs in 11 games this season.