Puig went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Brewers.

Puig took Jhoulys Chacin deep in the second inning for his 19th home run of the season. He's made a ton of hard contact of late, recording eight home runs and striking out just 10 times in 66 plate appearances since June 15. He's one of the hottest bats in the game, and his .247/.297/.479 line remains on the rise.