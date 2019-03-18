Reds' Yasiel Puig: Homers twice on Sunday

Puig had two more homers on Sunday against the Indians, giving him four for spring training. He's hitting .375/.429/.844 in 32 at-bats so far this spring.

The overall line is nice, but the nicer thing to see was that the two homers came against Corey Kluber and Brad Hand. His ADP continues to rise, as he went as high as 48th overall in last weekend's NFBC Main Event drafts.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox

    Auction nomination strategies

    Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...