Reds' Yasiel Puig: Homers twice on Sunday

Puig had two more homers on Sunday against the Indians, giving him four for spring training. He's hitting .375/.429/.844 in 32 at-bats so far this spring.

The overall line is nice, but the nicer thing to see was that the two homers came against Corey Kluber and Brad Hand. His ADP continues to rise, as he went as high as 48th overall in last weekend's NFBC Main Event drafts.