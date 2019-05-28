Puig went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Reds.

Puig singled home a run in the first inning to get his team on the board, and he followed with a solo blast to left center in the bottom of the seventh. He's currently in the midst of a modest four-game hitting streak, hammering three home runs and driving in six during that stretch.