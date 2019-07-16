Puig went 2-for-5 with a solo homer in Monday's 6-3 win over the Cubs.

Puig has five homers in July, giving him 22 on the year. He's quickly approaching his career-high of 28 set in 2017. The 28-year-old outfielder has raised his OPS from .659 to .817 since the start of June.

