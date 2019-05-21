Puig (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers.

An off day Monday apparently wasn't enough for Puig to overcome the sprained right shoulder he sustained in Sunday's series finale with the Dodgers. Puig will be withheld from the lineup for the first time since May 5, but the Reds are still viewing him as day-to-day and are holding out hope that a trip to the injured list won't be necessary. Phillip Ervin checks in for Puig in right field and will serve as the Reds' cleanup hitter.