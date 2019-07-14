Puig is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies due to knee soreness, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Puig played all nine innings of Saturday's 17-9 marathon victory so it's unclear how long he's been battling the issue. It seems to be a minor injury for the 28-year-old, so he could very well be back in the lineup come Monday.

More News
Our Latest Stories