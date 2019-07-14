Puig is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Puig went 4-for-6 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and four RBI in Saturday's game, but he'll take a seat Sunday as he also had a pair of throwing errors. It will be only the second time in the last 27 games the 28-year-old finds himself on the bench. Phillip Ervin, Nick Senzel and Jesse Winker will start in the outfield from left to right in the series finale.

More News
Our Latest Stories