Puig is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Puig went 4-for-6 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and four RBI in Saturday's game, but he'll take a seat Sunday as he also had a pair of throwing errors. It will be only the second time in the last 27 games the 28-year-old finds himself on the bench. Phillip Ervin, Nick Senzel and Jesse Winker will start in the outfield from left to right in the series finale.