Puig went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs in an 11-3 victory against the Rangers on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has showcased decent power all season, but he's starting to string together more hits. Puig posted a pair of three-hit games during the weekend series with the Rangers, and he's on a five-game hitting streak. Puig is batting .231 with 13 home runs, 37 RBI, 27 runs and nine steals in 242 at-bats during 2019.