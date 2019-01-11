Reds' Yasiel Puig: Reaches deal with Reds
Puig and the Reds agreed to a one-year, $9.7 million contract on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Puig hit arbitration for the first and likely only time, as his original seven-year, $42 million contract signed with the Dodgers back in June of 2012 finished before he had accumulated enough service time to be a free agent. The outfielder hit 23 homers last season, the second-highest mark of his career, and will be looking to outdo that number this season after moving to a more hitter-friendly home park.
