Reds' Yasiel Puig: Receiving Monday off
Puig is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.
Puig will head to the bench for the first time since June 8, ending a stretch of 18 consecutive starts wherein he slashed a sizzling .333/.397/.697 with six home runs, 12 RBI, 12 runs and four steals. Though Scooter Gennett's recent return from the injured list may result in Derek Dietrich logging more action in the outfield, Puig's outlook isn't expected to be impacted. Maintenance days should be few and far between for Puig, especially now that he's settled into a rhythm at the plate.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...