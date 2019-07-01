Puig is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

Puig will head to the bench for the first time since June 8, ending a stretch of 18 consecutive starts wherein he slashed a sizzling .333/.397/.697 with six home runs, 12 RBI, 12 runs and four steals. Though Scooter Gennett's recent return from the injured list may result in Derek Dietrich logging more action in the outfield, Puig's outlook isn't expected to be impacted. Maintenance days should be few and far between for Puig, especially now that he's settled into a rhythm at the plate.