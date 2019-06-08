Puig is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Puig was showing signs of life over the final couple weeks of May, but he's since gone cold again, batting .143 (3-for-21) with a homer and seven strikeouts to begin June. He will get a day off Saturday as the Reds deploy Josh VanMeter in the outfield. There is still a lot to like with Puig's skill set, but he's struggling to lay off pitches outside of the strike zone, particularly the high fastball.