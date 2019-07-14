Puig went 4-for-6 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and four RBI in Saturday's wild 17-9 win over the Rockies.

Two throwing errors in the outfield put a bit of a blemish on Puig's night, but things like that can be overlooked when the Reds offense is putting up Bengals-like numbers. The 28-year-old now has 21 homers and 55 RBI to go with his .261/.307/.503 slash line through 84 games.