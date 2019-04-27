Puig went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 12-1 win over the Cardinals.

His two-run shot in the eighth inning off Tyler Webb was one of five homers by the Reds on the night. Puig is slashing only .202/.216/.381 through 23 games but he appears to be heating up, going 6-for-17 over the last four contests with two home runs and six RBI.