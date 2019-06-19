Puig went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 3-2 victory against the Astros on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old definitely started slowly this season, and he's still only hitting .272 in June, but he has four homers in the month, including three in his last five games. It's possible Puig still reaches 30 homers this year. Overall, Puig is hitting .230 with 14 home runs, 38 RBI, 28 runs and nine steals in 252 at-bats.