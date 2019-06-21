Puig finished 2-for-4 with a triple, a run scored, and a stolen base during Thursday's 7-1 win over the Brewers.

Puig singled and stole a base in the third inning before tripling and coming around to score in the fifth. The dynamic outfielder is on a tear of late, hitting .412 with three home runs, five RBI, and five runs scored over his last nine games. Puig will look to keep it going over the remainder of the weekend set.

