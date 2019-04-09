Reds' Yasiel Puig: Suspended two games
Puig received a two-game suspension for his role in Sunday's bench-clearing incident with the Pirates, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. He won't appeal the suspension and will begin serving the ban Tuesday, per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic.
The Reds included Puig in their lineup ahead of Tuesday's series opener with the Marlins, but it's now safe to rule him out for both that game and Wednesday's in light of the news that he won't file an appeal. In addition to Puig, Reds manager David Bell was handed a one-game suspension, while Pirates pitcher Chris Archer received a five-game ban for sparking the brawl by intentionally hitting Derek Dietrich. The Reds will likely turn to Matt Kemp as Puig's primary replacement in right field the next two days before Puig is eligible to return in Thursday's series finale.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...