Puig received a two-game suspension for his role in Sunday's bench-clearing incident with the Pirates, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. He won't appeal the suspension and will begin serving the ban Tuesday, per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic.

The Reds included Puig in their lineup ahead of Tuesday's series opener with the Marlins, but it's now safe to rule him out for both that game and Wednesday's in light of the news that he won't file an appeal. In addition to Puig, Reds manager David Bell was handed a one-game suspension, while Pirates pitcher Chris Archer received a five-game ban for sparking the brawl by intentionally hitting Derek Dietrich. The Reds will likely turn to Matt Kemp as Puig's primary replacement in right field the next two days before Puig is eligible to return in Thursday's series finale.