Single-A Daytona reinstated Confidan (quadriceps) from its 7-day injured list Monday and assigned him to the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

Confidan had been on the shelf at Daytona since May 5 due to a left quad strain. After playing in eight rehab games in the ACL while going 4-for-19 with a home run and four walks, Confidan looks like he'll stick around in rookie ball for a little while longer before reporting back to a full-season affiliate.