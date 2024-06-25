The Reds recalled Zulueta from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

It's the first major-league promotion for Zulueta, who holds a 2.84 ERA with 40 strikeouts over 31.2 innings this season at Louisville. The 26-year-old also posted a 14.5 percent walk rate at Louisville, so he'll have to show he can find the strike zone before the Reds trust him in high-leverage situations.