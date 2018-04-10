Reds' Yovani Gallardo: Cast off 40-man roster
Gallardo was designated for assignment by the Reds on Tuesday.
Gallardo was absolutely shelled in his first two appearances for Cincinnati, so the Reds will simply remove him from the 40-man roster to make room for younger, higher-upside arms. The veteran will now be exposed to waivers, though it's hard to see him getting claimed by any teams given his recent struggles. To replace him in the big leagues, Tanner Rainey was called up from Triple-A.
