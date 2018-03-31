Reds' Yovani Gallardo: Inks one-year deal with Reds
Gallardo signed a one-year major-league deal with the Reds on Saturday.
He was unable to make the Brewers' Opening Day roster, but the Reds were willing to give the veteran righty a guaranteed deal. Gallardo will presumably enter Cincinnati's rotation in the coming days, but he will be there for quantity, not quality. His ERA has been well above 5.00 in over 100 innings in each of the last two seasons.
