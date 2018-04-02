Gallardo gave up two runs on three hits and a walk in his Reds debut Sunday against the Nats.

Gallardo turned a two-run deficit in the seventh inning into a four-run gulf, too much for the Reds to overcome even as they rallied in the eighth and ninth innings. Right now he's working out of the bullpen, and with Brandon Finnegan due back in a week, he may stay in that capacity.

