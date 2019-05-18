Reds' Zach Duke: Gives up homer to lefty
Duke gave up one run over two innings in Friday's loss to the Dodgers, with the run coming on a homer by lefty Cody Bellinger.
The homer was only the second that he's allowed all season, but despite that he has a 6.75 ERA and 1.73 WHIP over 13.1 innings. On a team with four lefties in the bullpen and a whopping nine relievers overall, it's difficult to imagine the Reds hanging on to Duke all season.
