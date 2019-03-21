Duke gave up two runs in an inning Tuesday against the White Sox, raising his spring training ERA to 4.91. He's competing with Cody Reed, Wandy Peralta, Matt Wisler among others for one of the final two bullpen spots with the Reds, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The mediocre numbers mean less than how Duke looks overall to the coaching staff. Many of his competitors have options remaining, which works in Duke's favor. Working against him is that there's not much in the way of future upside for him, so the Reds might not worry too much about losing him if they try to pass him through waivers.