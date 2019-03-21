Reds' Zach Duke: In contention for final spot
Duke gave up two runs in an inning Tuesday against the White Sox, raising his spring training ERA to 4.91. He's competing with Cody Reed, Wandy Peralta, Matt Wisler among others for one of the final two bullpen spots with the Reds, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
The mediocre numbers mean less than how Duke looks overall to the coaching staff. Many of his competitors have options remaining, which works in Duke's favor. Working against him is that there's not much in the way of future upside for him, so the Reds might not worry too much about losing him if they try to pass him through waivers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is never lacking in options, as Scott White's tiers show, even if it's thin at the...
-
Jimenez ready for opening day
The service time waiting game likely no longer applies to hot White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez,...
-
Baseball is back! Draft strategies
Did you get up early to watch the season opener from Japan? Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer did,...
-
Spring Notes: Are Bird, Cessa worth it?
Injuries have opened the door for Greg Bird and Luis Cessa to make the Yankees opening day...
-
Best values at closer
Trying to figure out which closers to draft? Paul Mammino looks for the best values based on...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...