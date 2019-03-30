Duke was awarded the win on Opening Day on Thursday against the Pirates after retiring the two batters he faced.

Duke got the Reds out of the inning after they fell behind, only to see them rally in the seventh inning to take the lead. Occasionally he'll be called upon to protect a lead, but often he'll be used exactly how he was Thursday - to get a couple of tough left-handers out, or to keep a game close or tied.

More News
Our Latest Stories