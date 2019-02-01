Reds' Zach Duke: Signs with Reds
Duke signed with the Reds on Friday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
Duke's ERA slipped to above 4.00 last season for the first time since 2013, but a 4.15 mark is still acceptable, and his underlying numbers looked good. His 21.3 percent strikeout rate and 8.8 percent walk rate were each right around average, while his 59.4 percent groundball rate was quite strong, helping him allow just a single home run in 52 innings. Homers could be tougher to avoid in Cincinnati, and he's unlikely to factor into the closer conversation at any point, so his fantasy value remains low.
