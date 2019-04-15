Reds' Zach Duke: Struggles continue
Duke walked in a runner and allowed two more inherited runners to score on a single in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.
Though he wasn't charged with any runs in his third of an inning, it was yet another shaky outing for the veteran lefty. Duke has a 8.31 ERA and 2.08 WHIP over eight outings, and his spot on the roster could be in jeopardy when the Reds get Alex Wood back from the IL and need to make room for him.
