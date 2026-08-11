Reds' Zach McCambley: Sent to Louisville

The Reds optioned McCambley to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

McCambley recorded just three outings, allowing just one earned run through three innings with the big-league club before being sent back to Triple-A on Tuesday. The right-hander has spent most of his time in Triple-A with both Louisville and Jacksonville (Miami's Triple-A affiliate), registering a 4-1 record, 2.57 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 60:23 K:BB in 49 innings. With Nick Lodolo (finger) returning from the IL, Cincinnati needed to clear a roster spot.