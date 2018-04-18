The Dodgers traded Neal to the Reds on Tuesday, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Neal cleared waivers after the Dodgers designated him for assignment earlier this month, and now he joined the Reds organization in a trade for Ariel Hernandez. The 29-year-old is likely headed to Triple-A Louisville but could see the majors at some point with Cincinnati currently featuring the worst team-ERA (5.78) in MLB.