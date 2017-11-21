Weiss was added to the 40-man roster Monday.

Weiss will be protected from the Rule 5 draft now that he's on the 40-man roster. Weiss spent the bulk of the 2017 season at Double-A Pensacola. He posted a 2.89 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 24 games (28 innings) while striking out batters at a solid clip of 11.8 K/9.