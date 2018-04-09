Reds' Zach Weiss: Called up to majors
Weiss was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Monday.
The Reds placed a pair of regulars on the disabled list Monday, so a spot opened up for Weiss to head to Cincinnati. The right-hander has just one Triple-A inning under his belt, but he produced a 2.89 ERA to go with nine saves at Double-A Pensacola last season. He'll likely get used in low-leverage situations in the big leagues, however.
